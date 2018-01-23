'And the nominees are...': 90th annual Academy Awards nominations announced

The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning beginning shortly after 8 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join the president of the film academy John Bailey to announced the nominees live from Beverly Hills, Calif.

The race for a 2018 Oscar has been considered unusually wide-open. The more popular anticipated nominations include "The Shape of Water," "Lady Bird," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and "Mudbound."

Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' poised to lead Oscar nominations

Sexual harassment controversy continues to taint Hollywood's awards ceremony. James Franco, who has been accused recently of sexual misconduct, is a borderline best actor nominee for "The Disaster Artist."

Kevin Spacey was originally cast in Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World," but was replaced last minute by Christopher Plummer, who could be up for a supporting actor nomination.

The Academy Awards airs on March 4.

This story will be updated.

