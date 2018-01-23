Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center retires after riot

Inmates reportedly caused more than $200,000 in damage at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center in early January. (Source: WOIO)

The superintendent of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center has retired.

Karmin Bryant's decision to step down came two weeks after the riot inside the facility, which caused an estimated 200,000 dollars in damage.

Bryant did not say why she chose to retire in her letter to human resources.

Officials believe the Jan. 8 fight was planned.

Six teenagers have been charged with counts that include aggravated rioting and vandalism.

The Juvenile Justice Center has been at the center of repeated reform efforts.

Bryant has worked for the county for more than three decades.

A search for her replacement is underway.

