Strongsville residents sign petition to save Ziggy

Petition has been created to keep Ziggy on the Strongsville Water Tower. (Source: change.org)

Strongsville residents are sending a message to the Cleveland Water Department: Keep your brushes off Ziggy!

When the creator of the Ziggy comic, Tom Wilson died in 2011, he left a little mark on Strongsville.

He hand-painted his cartoon character on the city's water tower.

Fast forward 45 years and the tower now needs to be painted.

So what's to become to Ziggy? Will he be painted over and disappear?

To keep that from happening a petition has been created with the hopes of saving Ziggy.

So far more than 1,400 people have signed.

