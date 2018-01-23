School honors teen recovering from brain injury

An 8th-grade boy horribly injured while setting up a basketball hoop last November will be recognized at Tuesday's varsity basketball game.

Kelly Ventura, 13, has been in the hospital since the accident. His doctors are releasing him for a few hours Tuesday to attend the ceremony at Brunswick High School.

Ventura, who attends Willets Middle School in Brunswick, was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center on Nov. 24.

The teen was setting up the hoop when he fell and fractured his skull, broke several bones in his jaw, and tore both his right and left carotid arteries. He is now also suffering from 6th nerve palsy, hearing loss and impaired vision.

Family members say "Kelly is a fighter and continues to battle through every day."

Ventura, his mom Sabrina, sister Summer and grandpa will be at Tuesday's game. Some Willets Middle School parents will be selling wristbands at the gate and the Brunswick Athletic Foundation will run a 50/50 raffle, with both proceeds being donated to the Ventura family.

Before the national anthem, varsity basketball Coach Joe Mackey will address the crowd about Ventura and wish him well.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account. And, according to the GoFundMe page, Ventura's accident happened on the 10th anniversary of his father's death in a car accident.

