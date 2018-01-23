Yummy! Happy National Pie Day

Guess what today is...National Pie Day.

Jan. 23 is dedicated to pies.

Pie is an American favorite, especially during the holidays.

National Pie Day was created simply to celebrate the pie.

According to the National Pie Day Calendar, the first pies appeared around 9500 B.C. in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age.

What's your favorite pie?

