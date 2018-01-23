The 1st of 2 high school choice fairs tonight

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will host the first of two high school choice fairs Tuesday night.

Both fairs will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.:

Tues., Jan. 23 at the East Professional Center, 1349 E. 79th St., and

Tues., Jan. 30 at Max S. Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St.

Families who attend can visit booths, gathering information about the more than 30 high schools.

The fairs are designed to let students and their parents select the schools that best fit their needs.

School choice is part of The Cleveland Plan, a customized blueprint for education reform in the city, and over time CMSD has developed models that emphasize the arts, early college study, information technology, social justice, medicine and more. The schools prepare graduates to go on to college or obtain industry certficiation.

