Ice jam causes flood advisory in Lake County

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for central Lake County.

An ice jam on the Grand River located near the mouth of the river is causing backwater flooding along the Richmond Street area north of the Route 2 bridge.

The advisory is in effect until midnight Wednesday.

The river, which is causing minor flooding, will remain elevated Tuesday following the recent rainfall, but is expected to recede tonight.

Flooding of low lying areas near the river, including Ram Island, will continue into this evening.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.