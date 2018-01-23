Stow woman finds racial slur covering front door, police investigating

Someone wrote the N-word on Esayla Williams' front door. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating after receiving reports about racist graffiti on one woman's front door.

Over the weekend, when Esayla Williams returned home from being out of town she found her apartment door had a racial slur written with permanent black magic marker across the door of her apartment.

The n-word was plastered all over her door.

"In 2018, we're still doing that? I've never experienced this before," Williams said.

According to Williams her apartment manager told her she was hallucinating and didn't believe her until they looked at the door themselves.

Heartbroken by the recent incident, Williams said she's scared.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.