FBI: $1.1M and marijuana seized, 3 drug trafficking arrests

Three Cleveland men accused of drug trafficking were arrested Tuesday by the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office.

Amer Jabir, 37, with homes in Cleveland, Chicago, and Weelawken, New Jersey; Ahmad Jabir, 23, and Aymen Abdelrahim, 28, also of Cleveland, were taken into custody at 8 a.m. for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and/or conspiring to distribute marijuana.

Ahmad Jabir and Aymen Abdelrahhim are also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled narcotics (Oxycodone), and/or conspired to distribute controlled narcotics (Oxycodone).

After the arrests, over 100 pounds of marijuana and over a million dollars in cash were seized at locations in Chicago, IL and North Olmsted, Oh.

Amer Jabir is accused of transporting large quantities of marijuana from California to Chicago, distributing a portion of marijuana in Chicago and then transporting the remaining supply to Cleveland and Detroit where it was distributed to Amer Jabir’s customers, according to authorities.

Abdelrahim and Ahmad Jabir operated as dealers and delivery runners for the organization.

All three are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

