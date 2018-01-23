City Council member pushing to bring ShotSpotter to Cleveland

One Cleveland city council member is looking to bring the crime fighting tool here. (Source WOIO)

Canton police have been able to arrest three people in the last few weeks thanks to the help of the technology ShotSpotter.

One Cleveland city council member is looking to bring the crime fighting tool here. ShotSpotter is a technology that has been around for awhile.

The microphones listen for gunfire, and with GPS, relay the information to police.

It's in more than 80 cities across the U.S. including Canton, Cincinnati and Youngstown.

“Sometimes the residents don't call 9-1-1. Sometimes they don't make the phone call because they are used to hearing gun shots. ShotSpotters will automatically call police, direct the police where the shots came from,” Cleveland City Council member Kevin Conwell said.



Conwell says he's hoping to bring ShotSpotters to Cleveland by summer or fall this year. Council will have to vote and approve spending money on the program.

