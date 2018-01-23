LeBron James needs to lead

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a downward spiral. Fingers are being pointed. Teammates being targeted, and all LeBron would say at Tuesday morning's shootaround in San Antonio is "I don't want to talk about it".

Wrong answer. He's absolutely the one who should talk about it.

There are times to lead on the court, as LeBron has done throughout his career, never more impressively than during his historic 2015 NBA Finals run, when he went for 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists, the first player ever to lead both teams in all three stats.

And there are times to lead off the court. And this is where LeBron is failing, and has failed before.

This is his team. He built it (recruiting Kevin Love), maintained it (pushing for new deals for both J.R. and Tristan), and tweaked it (adding his best friend Dwyane Wade). And he's likely not done yet. The Kyrie dynamic, and consequent trade, shook this franchise to the core, and as we're witnessing, the Cavaliers, 45 games in, still haven't recovered. But another big change could be coming, and LeBron's hand will certainly be all over it.

In the meantime, the Cavs are imploding. It's not that Monday's team meeting wasn't a good idea. It's that it included calling out Kevin Love for being sick on Saturday, questioning his work ethic, and then allowing this news to get out to a national writer. That's not the sign of a healthy team. Love may not have been the only target in that room. I'd love to know what they're saying to J.R. and Tristan these days, two complete non-factors, but once again Love is the one who ends up looking like he got a public spanking.

But LeBron doesn't want to talk about.

What does he want to talk about?

His upcoming arrival in the 30,000 points club.

LeBron posted this on his Facebook and Instagram page, beginning with the line "Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you'll reach!"

He is only 7 points shy, so he'll reach the milestone tonight. And then he can raise a glass, look around, and hope that his team, and their title chances, aren't already toast.

