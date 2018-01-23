Documentary featuring EDWINS Restaurant in Cleveland nominated for an Oscar

A documentary featuring EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant in Cleveland has been nominated for an Oscar. (Source: EDWINS Facebook Page)

A documentary featuring EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant in Cleveland has been nominated for an Oscar.

Knife Skills directed by Thomas Lennon is in the Documentary (Short Subject) category.

LIST OF OSCAR NOMINATIONS

The trailer for the documentary shows EDWINS is trying to be the no. 1 Classic French Restaurant in the area.

The restaurant also believes in giving people a second chance.

The employees are men and women out of prison.

The restaurant is located at 13101 Shaker Square in Cleveland.

If you are interested in going to EDWINS, here is the full menu.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.