Avon Lake man accused of spitting at Cleveland Police officers

A 27-year-old Avon Lake man is accused of spitting at Cleveland Police officers.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue.

According to the Cleveland Police report Matthew Richard Wenzler spit on two police officers and two EMS members.

Investigators said they spotted Wenzler passed out drunk on the sidewalk.

Authorities said an officer attempted to wake the suspect and he called her a name.

EMS was called in and they were able to wake Wenzler up.

Police said the suspect became "hostile and combative."

Investigators said Wenzler was screaming profanities and refusing help.

An employee of Jack Casino told police they dealt with the suspect 30 minutes earlier.

Authorities said Wenzler was put on a gurney and started to fall off.

A paramedic tried to straighten him back on, Wenzler grabbed her vest and refused to let go, according to police.

Police said officers kept telling the suspect they were there to help and he kept flailing his body.

Investigators said they had no choice but to place Wenzler under arrest for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Authorities said Wenzler spit a wad of phlegm in an police officer's face. Officials said the officer got spit in his eyes, nose and mouth.

Police said the suspect was handcuffed to the gurney and he started to spit on everyone near him, hitting both EMS members.

Investigators said they placed a spit sock on his head in hopes of preventing him from spitting on anyone else.

Authorities said while on the way to the hospital Wenzler became even more combative and tried to break free of his restraints.

Officials said Wenzler spit so much it soaked through the spit sock, at that point his spit was bloody.

Cleveland Police said he spit into another officers face, getting it in his eye.

Investigators said officers had to hold the suspects head to the side to keep him from spitting on anyone else.

Authorities said Wenzler was taken to Lutheran Hospital and was combative with hospital staff.

The officer and both EMS members were treated at the hospital.

Police said he was booked in jail after he was released from the hospital.

Wenzler has been charged with felonious assault, he remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.

