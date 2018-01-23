Mentor man accused of punching police officers

Authorities said 30-year-old James Buckley punched officers and was taken into custody following a brief struggle. (Source Mentor Police)

A Mentor man is accused of punching police officers.

According to a Facebook post from the Mentor Police Department an officer checked a suspicious vehicle near a business on the 7400 block of Mentor Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Police said a man near the vehicle entered the business as the officer approached. Investigators said the officer noticed an open container of alcohol and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Authorities said 30-year-old James Buckley punched officers and was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Police said Buckley has been charged with:

two counts of assault on a police officer

obstruction of official business

resisting arrest

possession of marijuana

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

