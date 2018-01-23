Mayor Jackson’s grandson ticket for allowing non-licensed driver operate his vehicle

Frank Q. Jackson, live-in grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, has had another run-in with local law enforcement.

According to court records, Jackson was ticketed on Dec. 27 in the area of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue accused of allowing a non-licensed driver operate his vehicle. The complaint was received by Cleveland Municipal Court on Jan. 9 and he is expected to appear in traffic court Wednesday.

Frank Jackson has a lengthy list of run-ins with Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police.

He was most recently charged and arrested on June 9 and later indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Improperly Handling a Firearm In A Motor Vehicle.

Jackson’s trial for the June arrest was schedule to begin today, but was continued until Feb. 27 at the request of the defendant. Jackson continues to remain out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

Related content:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.