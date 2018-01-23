Car windows shot out, Perry Township Police believe pellet gun was used

The Perry Township Police Department said they are investigating three different incidents were windows were shot out of cars while drivers were traveling on the road on Jan. 23. (Source Victim)

The Perry Township Police Department said they are investigating three different incidents were windows were shot out of cars while drivers were traveling on the road on Jan. 23.

Police said a pellet gun is believed to have been used.

Investigators said anyone with information about any of the incidents, you are asked to call police at 330-478-5121.

One victim tells Cleveland 19 he was driving down Genoa Avenue when his car was shot at, he said he heard a loud boom and called 911.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.