Spurs defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102, LeBron becomes 7th player to reach 30,000 points

The Spurs defeated the Cavs 114-102. (Source AP Images)

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 on Tuesday.

Cavs forward LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 points in a career.

James scored 28 points in 38 minutes.

LeBron James becomes 7th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points

Cleveland shot below 30 percent from three.

Shooting struggles continue for J.R. Smith, he was 0-4 from the field in 29 minutes of play.

The Spurs shot 50 percent from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs in scoring with 30 points.

Cleveland is 27-19 on the year and the Spurs are 31-18 on the season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.