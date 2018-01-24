Northeast Ohio weather: A colder day ahead! Bundle up!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're waking up to flurries/light snow in spots and areas of patchy freezing drizzle. You will most likely have to scrape this morning.

I don't think we'll see much, if anything, in the way of measurable snow today. Most of our day will just be cloudy and cold. A few flurries aren't out of the question from time to time.

9:00 AM: 27°, Noon: 28°, 5:00 PM: 28°

We'll maintain a chance of flurries through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 20s.

Great Ending To The Work Week:

Today's cold weather will be short lived. We'll begin to warm up by Thursday!

Thursday's high: 38° with decreasing clouds

Friday's high: 55° with a mix of sun and clouds (This is going to be an AWESOME day! Get outside and enjoy it!)

Weekend Outlook:

The forecast models are in slightly better agreement now about the cold front that's going to move in Saturday into Sunday.

We're expecting light rain to move in on Saturday, as highs climb into the upper 40s. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by Sunday morning, allowing the rain to mix with snow overnight. We may see a period on Sunday morning of either all snow or a mix of rain and snow.

It looks like this moisture gets out of here pretty quickly Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only top out around 40°.

Winter Isn't Over Yet:

Compared to our average highs for this time of the year, it really hasn't been all that cold this week. However, the weather is going to take a turn soon.

Monday's high: 27°

Monday night into Tuesday morning: 13°

Tuesday's high: 34°

We do expect some snow showers Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night.

Signs are also pointing to cold weather going into February. February begins next Thursday. That first weekend of February (Super Bowl weekend) through the next week is going to be very cold. Will any snow move through as the temperatures plunge? Stay tuned!

