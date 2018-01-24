30,000 points: LeBron receives congrats from friends, family (and himself) for reaching milestone

LeBron James is the youngest player to reach 30,000 career points (Source: AP Images)

LeBron James has joined the NBA's 30,000-point club, and is cemented as the youngest player to ever do so.

LeBron became the seventh player in NBA history with 30,000 career points after hitting a jumper in the closing seconds of the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old, who joined the league in 2003, now joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) as the only players to reach the milestone.

Reaching the feat took LeBron 1107 games.

Before the game, LeBron posted a somewhat-unusual message on Instagram congratulating himself on reaching 30,000 career points.

Acknowledgements and congratulations poured in from LeBron's family, friends, and teammates following the shot.

30,000!!!! The youngest to do it!!! It was an HONOR to not only be in the building for this… https://t.co/mcbrXZzu9b — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 24, 2018

30k and still counting. Earned not given. Congratulations @KingJames — Cedi Osman (@cediosman) January 24, 2018

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding LeBron James:

"Congratulations to LeBron on reaching 30,000 points - yet another milestone in an extraordinary career that continues to inspire."

