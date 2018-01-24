Crews respond to burning home on the east side of Cleveland

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Cleveland's east side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the 16300 block of Huntmere Avenue.

The house was initially reported occupied, but firefighters did not find any occupants inside.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

