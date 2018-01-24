Mentor Toys R Us store among several Ohio locations to close

Toys R Us is planning to close 20 percent of its stores in the United States by early 2018.

The children's retailer declared for bankruptcy in Sept. 2017 and is now planning to shutdown as many as 182 outlets across the country.

According to USA Today, four stores in Ohio are slated to close, including the Mentor location on Mentor Avenue. The other three locations are in Western Hills, Dayton, and Dublin.

The closures will begin in early February and are scheduled to be completed by mid-April 2018, says CEO Dave Brandon in a statement released to Toys R Us customers.

Brandon added:

"We also intend to convert a number of locations into co-branded Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores. The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience you should expect from a market leader."

There are currently about 1,600 Toys R Us stores in the world, about half of which are in the United States.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.