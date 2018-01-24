Man dropped off at Elyria hospital dies from shooting injuries

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim was dropped off at University Hospital in Elyria on Tuesday night.

According to Elyria police, officers were dispatched to Clinton Avenue near Lake Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police were not able to immediately find a shooting victim, but there was evidence at the scene that indicated shots were fired in the area.

Just before 9 p.m., an Elyria police officer was walking towards the emergency room doors at the hospital when he saw a car pull into the parking lot. Police say a man was heard yelling for help from inside the vehicle.

A white male victim was found covered in blood lying on the passenger seat. The driver of the car told officers that the subject was shot.

Emergency room staff rushed to assist the victim, but he eventually died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident. A resident in the area initially told police that a male was seen running through their backyard, but no suspects have been identified.

