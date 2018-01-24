30 pounds of marijuana seized during drug bust at Streetsboro motel

Local law enforcement officers confiscated 30 pounds of marijuana that was shipped to a Portage County motel for a registered guest.

According to the Streetsboro police, officers from the department and Portage County Sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Charles Ashford Edward Austin on drug trafficking charges.

Austin, a Beechwood resident, allegedly made reservations at the Streetsboro motel for Jan. 22. He arrived at the motel several hours after check-in, paid for his room, and picked up a large package at the motel, which contained marijuana that was shipped from the West Coast.

Police stopped Austin as he was leaving the motel and took him into custody.

Austin, a known criminal, is being held at the Portage County Jail awaiting his arraignment on charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana, both felonies.

Police say the arrest was the result of an observant hotel clerk who reported the drug shipment.

