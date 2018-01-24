University Heights, Mayfield Heights Jewish synagogues receive anti-Semitic voicemails

The Heights Jewish Synagogue received two hateful messages last week. (Source: Facebook)

Police are investigating after two local Jewish centers received anti-Semitic voicemails last week.

The Heights Jewish Synagogue received two anti-Semitic messages that were left on the center's voicemail system. One of the messages was received on Jan. 19, according to University Heights police.

Rabbi Raphael Davidovich and the center's president, Rob Altshuler, released a statement regarding the hate-fueled incidents:

"This past Shabbos two distinct messages were left on our synagogue’s phone. They were both disturbing and anti-Semitic. The appropriate authorities and community partners have been made aware of what happened. Proper follow-up steps are being pursued. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety and security of our community and will keep you updated as to any significant developments."

Police have classified the incident as "ethnic intimidation" and "harassing communication."

A Jewish temple in Mayfield Heights received a similar message recently.

The Temple Israel New Tamid, located on Lander Road, received a hateful, anti-Semitic message on Friday, Jan. 19, according to Mayfield Heights police.

Investigators have not determined if the incidents are related.

