Young boy's remains discovered on Cleveland's west side in 2017 identified by medical examiner

A family member said the remains that were found are 4-year-old's Eliazar (Source: Facebook)

The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in Sept. 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

According to Dr. Thomas Gilson, the boy has been identified as Eliazar Ruiz.

"Today we can confirm the identity of this child, with the help of our media partners, we received information that enabled us to use DNA technology to establish an identification as Eliazar Ruiz," said Dr. Gilson.

Eliazar's remains were discovered by a landscaper on Sept. 20, 2017 in the backyard of an abandoned home on Longmead Avenue, just off of West 130th Street.

The medical examiner's office released a timeline of the investigation.

Sept. 20, 2017 - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland Police Department responded to 12902 Longmead Avenue, where remains were found in a plastic bag in the backyard of an unoccupied home. Cleveland Police Detectives Kathleen Carlin and Tim Entenok begin to investigate the case and potential leads.

Sept. 21, 2017 - An autopsy is conducted, and a DNA profile is developed by the Parentage & Identification Department at the Medical Examiner's Office. The autopsy reveals the remains belong to a child.

Sept. 25, 2017 - Dr. Linda Spurlock, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kent State University, examines the skeletal remains to obtain demographic information for a forensic sketch.

Oct. 10, 2017: DNA profile of the decedent determined the decedent's sex is male, which will be used for comparison with potential matches.

Dec. 6, 2017: The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland Police Department hold a joint press conference with the local media, asking the public for their assistance in identifying the decedent. A forensic sketch is released to the media and estimates the child is approximately 4 years old. Race could not be determined at that time. Cause and manner of death are still pending, but the case is being investigated as suspicious.

Dec. 6, 2017: Local media outlets and community partners help distribute the sketch to the public through news stories, social media posts, and billboards.

Jan. 8, 2018: Additional news stories are produced and aired, providing increased visibility for the sketch.

Jan. 9, 2018: A tipster contacts investigators after seeing sketch in the media.

Jan. 19, 2018: Through collaborative investigative efforts between the Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland Police Department, a tentative ID was obtained. Furthermore, a positive identification was made through DNA comparison to match:

Eliazar Ruiz

Hispanic Male

Age 4

"Cases involving child fatalities are extremely sad. Now that Eliazar has been identified, he can be properly laid to rest as he deserves," said Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams.

Nikki Clark, who says she is the boy's cousin, also identified the 4-year-old.

In December, investigators released a composite sketch, hoping for more information in the case.

The cause of death is still not known, but Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said the manner is "extremely suspicious."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.