Opiate advisory issued for county in northern Ohio

An opiate advisory has been issued for Ottawa County following several recent fatal opiate overdoses.

The Port Clinton Police Department shared on message from the Ottawa County Prosecutor and and Coroner's Office.

According to the police, officers responded to five opiate overdoses in the past week. Three of the individuals died as a result of the overdoses.

Police believe that a batch of opiates more potent than usual is circulating in the county.

Ottawa County borders Lake Erie, and is located between Toledo and Sandusky.

