Update: Perry Township police offer reward after string of car shootings

Perry Township police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction after three incidents of windows being shot out of cars as the vehicles were moving.

A pellet gun is believed to have been used in the shootings that happened the week of January 22nd.

One victim reported he was driving down Genoa Avenue, not far from Perry High School, when his window was shattered.

He recalled hearing a loud boom, saw the window and called police.

All three cars were hit on the driver's side window.

Police say the shooter was likely in motion because the shootings covered a wide distance and occurred within five to 10 minutes of each other.

If anyone has information regarding the shootings, they're asked to call the Perry Township Police Department at 330-478-5121.

