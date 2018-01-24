Perry Township police on alert after string of car shootings

Perry Township police are investigating three incidents where windows were shot out of cars as the vehicles were in motion.

A pellet gun is believed to have been used in the shootings.

One victim reported he was driving down Genoa Avenue, not far from Perry High School, when his window was shattered.

He recalled hearing a loud boom, saw the window and called police.

All three cars were hit on the driver's side window.

Police say the shooter was likely in motion because the shootings covered a wide distance and occurred within five to 10 minutes of each other.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the culprit.

If anyone has information regarding the shootings, they're asked to call the Perry Township Police Department at 330-478-5121.

