Cleveland Queen of Hearts jackpot grows to more than $550K

Thousands of people have been trekking to Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland to play Queen of Hearts.

It's a game of chance and it seems everyone in Northeast Ohio wants to play.

Wednesday, just before the drawing, the jackpot had grown to more than $552,000.

Here's how it works:

For $1 a ticket, players have the chance to get in the game, after writing their name and phone number on the back of each ticket.

Those who buy tickets choose a number of a card that has not been drawn yet.

Once a week, one ticket is drawn and the card with the corresponding number is revealed.

This game at Grayton's has been going since last March and the Queen of Hearts is still out there, which is why the jackpot is so big.

Interest has has been so high, management had to buy a bigger pot to put the tickets in.

"Our first hopper, I believe about 20,000 tickets and then when the pot started growing then we had to get one that held more, so we got one that held 60,000 tickets. And over the last couple of weeks we've been selling more than that a week so we had one built that we hold what we believe about 200, 250,000 tickets," said Amy Jackson, Assistant Manager.

Steve Mazer said he bought 100 tickets and has been playing weekly.

"You know, that's what we're hoping for right. Everybody wants that winner but you never know, right?," he said.

The drawing will take place at 7:30. You do not need to be present to win.

If no one wins, the game continues into the next week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.