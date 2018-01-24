Northeast Ohio man charged after officers exposed to suspected opioid

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man faces charges after three northeast Ohio deputy sheriffs were exposed to a suspected opioid while responding to an overdose.
The Tribune-Chronicle reports 47-year-old Martin Higinbotham, of Anaheim, California, appeared in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Monday and was freed on bond after being charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and disorderly conduct.
Court records don't indicate whether Higinbotham has an attorney.
An incident report says Higinbotham kicked a coffee table after being revived by medics last week at a Newton Falls trailer park, causing a powder he described as fentanyl to drift toward the faces of Trumbull County deputies.
The deputies were treated at a hospital and have since returned to work.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.