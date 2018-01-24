Northeast Ohio man charged after officers exposed to suspected opioid

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man faces charges after three northeast Ohio deputy sheriffs were exposed to a suspected opioid while responding to an overdose.

The Tribune-Chronicle reports 47-year-old Martin Higinbotham, of Anaheim, California, appeared in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Monday and was freed on bond after being charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and disorderly conduct.

Court records don't indicate whether Higinbotham has an attorney.

An incident report says Higinbotham kicked a coffee table after being revived by medics last week at a Newton Falls trailer park, causing a powder he described as fentanyl to drift toward the faces of Trumbull County deputies.

The deputies were treated at a hospital and have since returned to work.

