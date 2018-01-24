Warrant issued for suspect in murder behind Akron store

Police have signed warrants for murder suspect Jerry Dwayne Alford Sr.

Officers say Alford is accused of shooting and killing a 57-year-old man behind a convenience store in the 400 block of West Market Street on Nov. 26, 2017.

The victim, who had been shot multiple times, died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Alford is now charged with aggravated murder. Police say Alford left physical evidence at the scene.

Alford has a last known address on Crosby Street or Whittier Avenue in Akron.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Akron police.

