Former school board member pleads not guilty to drug charge

Former Akron School Board Member John Otterman has pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana.

Otterman was found unconscious his SUV from a drug overdose on Jan. 18.

When Akron police arrived on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, they found Otterman in the front seat of his Ford Escape.

Officers administered four doses of Narcan before transporting him to Akron City Hospital.

Otterman submitted his resignation on Jan. 22.

He will be back in Akron Municipal Court on Feb. 9.

