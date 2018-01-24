Former school board member pleads not guilty to drug charge - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former school board member pleads not guilty to drug charge

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
John Otterman. (Source: Akron schools) John Otterman. (Source: Akron schools)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Former Akron School Board Member John Otterman has pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana.

Otterman was found unconscious his SUV from a drug overdose on Jan. 18.

When Akron police arrived on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, they found Otterman in the front seat of his Ford Escape.

Officers administered four doses of Narcan before transporting him to Akron City Hospital.

Otterman submitted his resignation on Jan. 22.

He will be back in Akron Municipal Court on Feb. 9.

