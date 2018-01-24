Notre Dame College police looking for sexual assault suspect

Police are looking for the suspect who sexually assaulted a student inside one of the five residence halls at Notre Dame College.

The attack happened on Jan. 22 inside South Hall.

Notre Dame College police say the suspect, who is not a student at the school, is known to the victim.

The victim has been put in touch with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and counselors at the school.

South Euclid police are helping with the investigation.

