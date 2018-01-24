Game of Thrones parody coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square

A Game of Thrones parody is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square. (Source Playhouse Square)

A "Game of Thrones" parody is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

Musical Thrones, A Parody of Ice and Fire! will have shows at the Ohio Theatre on Euclid Avenue at 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 and Feb 22.

The 90 minute show features characters from the popular HBO series.

You can purchase tickets for the show at the Playhouse Square website.

Seats available will cost:

$49.50

$39.50

$29.50

