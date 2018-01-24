Game of Thrones parody coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Game of Thrones parody coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A Game of Thrones parody is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square. (Source Playhouse Square) A Game of Thrones parody is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square. (Source Playhouse Square)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A "Game of Thrones" parody is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

Musical Thrones, A Parody of Ice and Fire! will have shows at the Ohio Theatre on Euclid Avenue at 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 and Feb 22.

The 90 minute show features characters from the popular HBO series. 

You can purchase tickets for the show at the Playhouse Square website.

Seats available will cost:

  • $49.50
  • $39.50
  • $29.50

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly