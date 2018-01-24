Ravenna Police: Man tries to lure boy walking home

The Ravenna Police Department wants to find a man who tried to lure a little boy walking home from school.

The incident was reported at the corner of North Freedom Street and Washington Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 3:55 p.m., Ravenna police received a call for suspicious activity in the area of Carlin School.

According to the caller a student from Carlin School was walking home at 3:30 p.m. when an older white man called to the boy asking if he "wanted to get in the car and go for a ride".

The student did not respond and ran home.

The parent called the school and the principal called police.

At this time a limited description is available as an older white male with dark hair and a long mustache.

The vehicle is described as an older white sedan, no make, model, or license plate information is available at this time.

Anyone with additional information about his incident is encouraged to contact Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-296-6486.

