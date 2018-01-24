Update: Flood Advisory lifted in Lake County

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team said the ice jam has been removed from the Grand River so there is no longer a Flood Advisory. (Source WOIO)

***UPDATE 3:31 P.M. 1/24/18***

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team said the ice jam has been removed from the Grand River so there is no longer a Flood Advisory.

*** ORIGINAL ***



The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a flood advisory for an ice jam in central Lake County on Wednesday.

The flood advisory is projected to last until midnight.

Investigators said there was ice jam causing minor flooding at the Fairport Harbor around noon on on Jan. 24.

The ice jam is around the mouth of the river causing backwater flooding along the Richmond Street area north of the Route 2 bridge.

The NWS said the river will remain elevated on Wednesday after the rainfall, but it is expected to recede on Jan. 24.

People around Ram Island should watch out for flooding.

