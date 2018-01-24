From basketball to baseball, LeBron James and Sprite team up to make a 'Big Taste'

Sprite is building upon the excitement of LeBron James through a new campaign that features him as "Big Taste."

Big Taste is an ace pitcher who cuts through thirst in the ninth inning of with the help of his catcher, Ice-Ya, played by rising hip hop artist Kamaiyah.

The two become a powerhouse combination that strikes out Thirst, the player at bat, bringing fans to their feet.

Check out the new 60-second ad below.

