$96K worth of marijuana seized in Cuyahoga County traffic stop

A 28-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with possession and trafficking marijuana on Jan. 22.

The Ohio State Patrol said 24 pounds of marijuana worth $96,000 was seized in the traffic stop on Interstate 71.

Investigators said troopers stopped a 2015 Jeep Patriot for speeding speeding and marked lane violations on the interstate.

Authorities said criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the jeep.

OSP said a probable cause revealed the marijuana in the in the Jeep Patriot.

Jessica Strother was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both charges are third-degree felonies.

Investigators said Strother was booked at the Medina County Jail.

