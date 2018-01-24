$96K worth of marijuana seized in Cuyahoga County traffic stop - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$96K worth of marijuana seized in Cuyahoga County traffic stop

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A 28-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with possession and trafficking marijuana on Jan. 22. (Source Ohio State Patrol) A 28-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with possession and trafficking marijuana on Jan. 22. (Source Ohio State Patrol)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

A 28-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with possession and trafficking marijuana on Jan. 22.

The Ohio State Patrol said 24 pounds of marijuana worth $96,000 was seized in the traffic stop on Interstate 71.

Investigators said troopers stopped a 2015 Jeep Patriot for speeding speeding and marked lane violations on the interstate. 

Authorities said criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the jeep.

OSP said a probable cause revealed the marijuana in the in the Jeep Patriot.

Jessica Strother was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both charges are third-degree felonies.

Investigators said Strother was booked at the Medina County Jail. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly