Solon point guard's flashy style has many in Northeast Ohio taking notice

Solon point guard Sincere Carry is clearly one of the best guards in Northeast Ohio.

His shooting, play making and overall scoring ability has many taking notice.

He plays with a certain flare that has many area fans and coaches taking notice.

"I just like to play with flare," said Carry who will be attending West Liberty University next fall.

For a player of his skill level one would think most D-1 school would be all over him and they were until he suffered a string of injuries.

That scared some of the Power 5 schools away but West Liberty stood strong.

"They just stuck with me and had faith that I would return to form," Carry said and that he has.

His coach Anthony DeCesare also thinks going to the D-2 school will be best for him in the long run.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.