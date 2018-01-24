Avon Lake Fire Captain dies suddenly

John Reitz's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. Richard Church on Lorain Road in North Olmsted. (Source Avon Lake Fire Department Facebook Page)

The Avon Fire Department said Fire Captain John Reitz has passed away.

The fire department said he was a 20-year veteran and a friend to a lot of people in the community.

Reitz's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. Richard Church on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.

Instead of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Cleveland APL.

