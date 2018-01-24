Jim Thome elected into Baseball Hall of Fame, spent 13 years with Cleveland Indians

Former Cleveland Indians first baseman Jim Thome was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 24. (Source AP Images)

Former Cleveland Indians first baseman Jim Thome was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 24.

Thome spent 13 seasons with Indians.

The first baseman also played for:

Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers

Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles

Here are some numbers from Thome's 22-year career:

2,543 games played

612 home runs

1,699 RBIs

Career batting average of .276

Career on-base percentage of .402

One interesting statistic, Thome was 19/20 at stealing bases.

During the 2002 season with the Indians, Thome hit 52 home runs, that was a career high for him.

During the 2003 season with the Phillies, Thome hit 131 RBIs.

The first baseman was a 5-time all-star.

Thome's home run against the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series is arguably the biggest hit of his career.

The hit gave the Indians the lead in the crucial playoff game.

Thome led the team in RBIs in the series, he had 5 RBIs in five games against Seattle.

The first baseman also had a home run in the World Series when the Indians played against the Atlanta Braves.

