Doors will open earlier for Cleveland Cavaliers games due to construction at The Q

The doors will now open two hours before game time to hopefully spread out the rush to get inside. (Source Quicken Loans Arena)

Starting Feb. 5 more orange barrels will be out in downtown Cleveland.

The biggest adjustment for construction and renovations at Quicken Loans Arena will be on Huron Road.

Two of the lanes will be shut down for the duration of the construction project, which is about 20 months.



The North Bridge connecting the arena and Jack casino will be permanently eliminated.



As they change what doors you can enter and exit, they will have people in dayglow jackets all around the building to help direct you, as well as 10-foot-tall signs.

“We would encourage people to utilize RTA, try Uber. Utilize those resources to make your visit as easy and efficient as can be,” Quicken Loans Arena spokesperson Tad Carper said.

They will also adjust door times. For Cavs games, the doors will now open two hours before game time to hopefully spread out the rush to get inside.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.