Avon Lake teachers empowering girls with inspirational messages

"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly."

A pair of Avon Lake teachers, intent on bringing inspiration and joy to the young girls in their classrooms, decorated the bathrooms at Troy Intermediate School with positive messages, soaps and lotions.

The teachers made the special effort to boost the self-confidence of their impressionable pupils.

From the Avon Lake City Schools Facebook page:

For young girls, society, media, advertisements and even their own peers sometimes teach negative lessons. Body image, self-esteem, and self-confidence can be altered by what girls hear, see, and read. To remind girls they are special, a beautiful act of kindness and inspiration is on display at Troy Intermediate School. Troy teachers, Mrs. Jaeckin and Mrs. Johnson, wanted the girls at the school to feel special and confident. The two teachers decorated the girls restrooms with inspirational sayings, positive messages, and fancy soaps/lotions. "Sometimes the children are struggling and maybe this would be a little pick me up that would help them smile," said Mrs. Jaeckin. The message is clear that we care about you and you should love yourself, too. Students have added their own touches such as letters of encouragement on the stall doors.

