Price is Right contestant knocks down Drew Carey (video)

A "Price is Right" contestant was very excited after she won a prize on the show, during her celebration she knocked Drew Carey to the ground by accident.

Sona helped Carey up and he told everyone he was fine.

The "PA Announcer" had some fun with moment.

"Don't break the host or our set," he said.

After Carey collected himself the viewers found out Sona won a new car.

Video of the funny moment is below:

