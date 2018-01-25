Copy-Woman was outside nursing home 8 hours before dying in cold

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.

A report from the Ohio Department of Health says two nursing home aides told investigators they didn't do scheduled checks that night even though they were marked as completed.

The report also says four workers from Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora have been put on leave.

A county prosecutor is looking into what happened.

The state health department's report says Phyllis Campbell was found in the nursing home's courtyard about 30 feet from its doors the morning of Jan. 7.

The facility's operators say they've made changes to safety procedures and that the employees involved are no longer with the organization.

