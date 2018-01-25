Northeast Ohio weather: Morning flurries likely!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure is building in from the south. It will move east of us through Friday. Our next cold front will move through on Saturday. Another cold front will drop in on Sunday night. High pressure will move in from our west early next week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're still seeing some rather persistent lake effect flurries/light snow out there early this morning. This will gradually wind down by this afternoon. With high pressure moving in, we should also scour out some of this cloud cover later today. By late-afternoon, we're forecasting partly sunny skies.

9:00 AM: 26°, Noon: 35°, 5:00 PM: 34°

For the overnight hours, expect continued clearing. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper 20s before climbing into the low to mid 30s by sunrise tomorrow.

Great Ending To The Work Week:

Friday is 100% my *PICK DAY OF THE WEEK!* We're headed for a high of 55°, under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it!

Weekend Outlook:

Rain will move in through the day Saturday. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the 40s all day. We'll maintain a chance for light rain Saturday evening. As temperatures begin to drop into the 30s late Saturday night, a little snow may mix in.

Early this morning, I have removed the chance for precipitation Sunday. At this time, we are thinking we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures in the mid 30s. However, it would not surprise me if we saw at least a few flurries.

Winter Isn't Over Yet:

We have been dealing with A LOT of ups and downs lately, huh? It's cold for a while and then warm for a few days and then cold again. We'll spend the first part of next week gradually warming up.

Monday's high: 25°

Monday night into Tuesday morning: 17°

Tuesday's high: 32°

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning: 32°

Wednesday's high: 51° (The last day of January)

Signs then begin to point to cold weather going into February. February begins next Thursday. That first weekend of February (Super Bowl weekend) through the next week is going to be cold. Will any snow move through as the temperatures plunge? Stay tuned!

