Northeast Ohio weather: Much warmer tomorrow with sunshine

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The clouds will eventually clear out of here tonight as drier air continues to work in. Warmer air is building in also. Temperatures will be warmer than last night. The wind increases from the south tomorrow. This, combined with a mostly sunny sky, should allow temperatures to warm well into the 50s in the afternoon. A fantastic Friday for sure! Friday night will be windy and very warm. A front approaches the area Saturday. We have light rain in the forecast through mid afternoon. It remains windy and warm for the season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.