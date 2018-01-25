Report: Dan Gilbert wants to sell the Cleveland Cavaliers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Dan Gilbert wants to sell the Cleveland Cavaliers

Team owner Dan Gilbert
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says team owner Dan Gilbertt has express interest in selling the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith announced the report regarding Dan Gilber during Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take."

"What Dan Gilbert wants to do, from what I'm being told, is sell the team," Smith said.

Rumors continue to swirl around LeBron James' future with the Cavaliers. People on social media are speculating that LeBron may given Gilbert a hint about his plans.

