Truck carrying training grenades, ammunition catches fire on I-76

A truck carrying inert training grenades, a barrel of ammunition, and sodium hydroxide caught on fire late Wednesday night, triggering a closure on I-76 in Portage County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to I-76 in Edinburg Township just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers and first responders found a brake fire on a Fed-Ex double cargo box trailer pulling the grenades and ammunition.

Officers were able to extinguish the brake fire without any significant damage.

The Ravenna Fire Department, Summit County Bomb Squad, Portage County EMA, and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

All lanes on I-76 reopened in time for the morning rush hours.

