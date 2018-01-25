Missing us on Facebook? Here's how to keep local news in your Facebook feed

You've likely noticed a recent change in the content seen on your Facebook feed. Local news pages are popping up less frequently, and posts from friends and families are showing up more.

That's because Facebook's creator Mark Zuckerberg announced changes to the social network's algorithm.

"As a result, you'll see less public content, including news, video, and posts from brands. After this change, we expect news to make up roughly 4% of News Feed"

If you'd like to see more local news in your Facebook feed, there's a simple way to do so.

First, "like" the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page.

Open your Facebook app on a mobile device and click on the three lines in the bottom right hand of the screen for "Settings."

Select "News Feed Preferences" from the menu.

A new screen will pop up asking you to prioritize what pages you want to see first.

Select the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page and any other pages you'd like to see more frequently in your feed.

